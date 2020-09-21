BIG BEAR (CBSLA) — The firefighter who lost his life while battling the El Dorado Fire last week has been identified by family members as Charles Edward Morton, a crew boss for the Big Bear Hotshots.

Although the U.S. Forest Service has yet to officially identify the firefighter, family and friends offered prayers and support on social media after Morton’s father posted a photo of his son with the caption “end of watch.”

The photo has been shared almost 50,000 times on Facebook.

He’s described as a “wonderful person and a true hero.”

Someone else added, “I would often think about Chuck when I saw California Fires on the news. He loved his job and now he is in the arms of Jesus.”

The cause of Morton’s death has not been released.

The Big Bear Hotshot team had been battling the El Dorado Fire and, before that, the Apple Fire in Riverside County.

The U.S. Hotshots Association posted a photo of a belt buckle after Morton’s death, writing: “Rest easy brother, may the wind be at your back.”

Hotshot firefighters are some of the most highly trained and are often assigned to more challenging terrain. They are a hand crew of about two dozen who work in remote areas for an extended period of time with little support.

Not much is known yet about Charles Morton, but the procession that escorted his body out of the mountains, along with the outpouring of support online, has made clear that he will be missed.

CBSLA did reach out to Morton’s family, who referred all comment on his death to the U.S. Forest Service. The agency said they are waiting for the official autopsy report before commenting on his death.