RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the 2019 murder of a Moreno Valley father of two young daughters.

Dontay Davis, 31, of Corona, and Andrew Jones, 27, of San Jacinto, have been arrested in the murder of 27-year-old Derrick Carlisle. Carlisle, an employee of the California DMV and the father of two young daughters, was found fatally shot at a hookah bar in Riverside early Aug. 17, 2019.

According to Riverside police, Davis and Jones were identified in the shooting with help from Riverside County’s sheriff’s department, district attorney’s office, Riverside police’s crime analysis unit and San Bernardino County Sheriff Crime Lab. With help from Riverside police’s METRO team, Davis was taken into custody on Aug. 13, at his home in Corona and is being held without bail. Davis is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Oct. 2.

Jones was arrested Sept. 12 after Riverside police’s METRO team and U.S. Marshals tracked him to Scottsdale, Ariz. Jones is awaiting extradition proceedings to be returned to Riverside County.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information about this shooting can contact Detective Josh Ontko at (951) 353-7135 or via email at jontko@riversideca.gov, or call Detective Bryan Adcox at (951) 353-7134 or via email at jadcox@riverside.ca.gov.