SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported 190 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 52,063 cases and 1,128 fatalities.
Hospitalizations in O.C. are also down and is currently at 194 patients. Of those, 65 of them are in the intensive care unit.
The county is currently in the red tier, the second-most restrictive tier in the state’s four-tier coronavirus monitoring system. It upgraded last week from purple, the most-restrictive tier, to red. To move up again, Orange County has to have a daily new case rate per 100,000 of 1 to 3.9 and a positivity rate of 2 to 4.9%.
Currently, O.C. has a daily case count of 4.7 per 100,000 people, which is an improvement from last week’s rate of 5.2.
The seven-ay rate of residents testing positive for COVID-19 in the county also dropped fro 4.2% last week to 3.9%.
