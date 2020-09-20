NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A passenger was killed early Sunday morning after a driver led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a deadly crash.
An Orange County patrol officer was trying to make a traffic stop of a stolen black Honda Accord near Goldenwest Street and Ellis Avenue around 5:35 a.m.
The driver, who police said maintained legal speeds at first, did not pull over and led police on a pursuit through the downtown Huntington Beach area before accelerating to more than 100 miles per hour.
The pursuit was later canceled due to the high speed and reckless driving, which eventually led to a single-vehicle crash of the suspect car in Newport Beach that killed the passenger and seriously injured the driver.
Both occupants of the vehicle were only identified as male adults, and the driver is now facing charges for the deadly pursuit.
The vehicle was stolen from Modesto, police said, which is about 350 miles away from where the crash took place.
Anyone with details about the pursuit or the driver is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at (714) 536-5951. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).