LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters Sunday continued to battle the ever-growing Bobcat fire burning for nearly two weeks in the mountains of northeast Los Angeles.

On Saturday, winds pushed the fire toward the foothill communities in the Antelope Valley, spurring a new round of evacuations for the area south of the 138th Street East, north of Big Pines Highway and Highway 2, west of 263rd East, and east of Largo Vista Road.

In Juniper Hills, some homes and cars were destroyed, while others have been saved. Firefighters credit the saving of homes to residents, who took the time to clear brush and debris.

“That is really a testament to the residents,” said Andrew Mitchell, a Bobcat fire public information officer. “What we always say, if you provide the defense, we’ll provide the offense.”

The fire erupted Sept. 6th near Cogswell Dam and the West Fork Day Use area. To date, it has scorched 99,428 acres and stands at 15 percent containment with full containment not expected until Oct. 30.

On Sunday, evacuation warnings were lifted for Arcadia, Sierra Madre, Monrovia, Duarte, and Bradbury. Officials say firefighters had made progress on holding containment lines on the south end of the fire.

Firefighters planned to focus their concentration Sunday on the east side of the fire, which was headed toward the Wrightwood area.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the following communities:

• South of 138th St East, North of Big Pines Highway & Highway 2, West of 263rd East, East of Largo Vista Road;

• North of Angeles Crest North and between Clear Creek Station and Highway 39;

• East of Devils PunchBowl Road, South of Big Pines Highway, North of Big Rock Creek, & West of Jackson Lake;

• Aqueduct: South of Pearblossom Highway (SR138), North of Big Pines, East of 165th and West of Largo Vista Road;

• Ward: North of Fort Tejon Rd, South of Avenue V, East of 87th E., West of 121 St E;

• Longview: South of Avenue 12, North of Aqueduct, West of 165 St E and East of 121 St E;

• Tejon: South of Fort Tejon Road, North of Cooley Place, East of 89th St. E. and West of Longview Road;

• Peach: North of Pallett Creek, South of W. 114th Street, East of Longview Road and West of 165th Street;

• Cima Block: 96th east to 116th St. E/Fort Tejon Rd south to SR 2;

• Juniper Block: 116th E to Devis Punchbowl Road / Fort Tejor Road to SR 2;

• Punchbowl Block: Devils Punchbowl Road to and including Fenner Camp;

• Paradise Block: Fenner Camp to intersection of SR 2 and Big Pines;

• The Nature Center at the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area is closed until further notice;

• Chilao, the CalTrans Yard, the 3 Points area and the Angeles Crest Christian Camp; and

• Crystal Lake area.