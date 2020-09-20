LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 72nd Emmy Awards were broadcast live on Sunday from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, awards were presented virtually to the stars.
Daniel Levy, Jesse Armstrong, Tim Carvell, Dave Chappelle, RuPaul Charles, Will Ferrell, Arielle Kilker, Stan Lathan, Eugene Levy, Damon Lindelof, Eric Milano, John Oliver, Maya Rudolph, Greg Whiteley, Bonnie Wild all collected multiple awards.
Oprah Winfrey and Chris Rock presented media mogul Tyler Perry with the Governors Award, which the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said recognizes Perry and The Perry Foundation “for their impact in television, and ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts.”
24-year-old Euphoria star, Zendaya, made history by becoming the youngest person to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. In her acceptance speech, she said, “There is hope in the young people.”
See the list below for more information about who won awards in their categories. The winners are in bold.
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or T.V. movie
Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)
Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)
Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)
Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)
Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)
Supporting actor in a drama series
Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)
Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)
Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)
Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)
Supporting actress in a drama series
Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)
Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)
Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)
Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)
Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Outstanding variety talk series
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
Outstanding limited Series
“Unorthodox”
“Watchmen”
“Mrs. America”
“Unbelievable”
“Little Fires Everywhere”
Outstanding reality/competition series
“The Voice”
“The Masked Singer”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“Nailed It”
Outstanding comedy series
“Insecure”
“Dead to Me”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
“The Good Place”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding drama series
“Better Call Saul”
“The Mandalorian”
“Stranger Things”
“Succession”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Killing Eve”
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or T.V. movie
Regina King (“Watchmen”)
Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)
Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)
Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)
Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)
Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)
Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)
Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)
Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)
Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”)
Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)
Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)
Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)
Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)
Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)
Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)
Jean Smart (“Watchmen”)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Brian Cox (“Succession”)
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)
Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)
Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)
Please check for updates to this list.