LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Employment Development Department has announced plans to implement a two-week reset period designed to process claimant payments faster, reduce fraud, and tackle backlog issues.

The EDD says the changes are in response to recommendations provided by the Strike Team, which was established by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The changes intended to take effect include the implementation of ID.me—a new identity verification tool. The new system will require that identifying documents be uploaded including a self-photo. Other changes intended to take effect during the two-week period include redirecting more experienced staff from the phone lines to working through the oldest and most complex claims. New staff will be redirected to process mail and email and reach out to claimants for more information, if needed.

During the reset, the EDD says individuals looking to submit a new claim for unemployment insurance benefits online will be redirected to a temporary site where they can submit their personal information. From there, the EDD will invite new claimants back to the main system when it is ready.

“Because new claims will be backdated to cover the reset period, claimants will be able to certify their benefits more quickly, resulting in eligible claimants receiving their first payment within the 21 days as if they had submitted their claim during the reset period,” the EDD explained in a news release.

Sources tell CBS Los Angeles that the EDD system will be back online on Sept. 30.