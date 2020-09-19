SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported an additional 227 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 51,873.
Four more coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 1,127.
One more person has been hospitalized since Friday, increasing the hospitalization count to 202. The number of ICU patients also rose from 64 to 65.
So far, 786,298 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, including 8,844 on Saturday, according to the O.C. Health Care Agency.
There have been 46,598 documented recoveries.
The county’s daily case count sits at 4.7 per 100,000 people, and the seven-day rate of residents testing positive is at 3.9%.
To move up from the second-most restrictive red tier to the orange tier in the state’s four-tier monitoring system, the county must sustain a daily new case rate per 100,000 of 1 to 3.9 and a positivity rate of 2 to 4.9%.
All schools are allowed to reopen for in-person instruction on Tuesday. The return to classrooms will happen in phases, OCHCA Director Dr. Clayton Chau said.
Some districts will remain on distance learning and others will stagger reopenings, he said.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)