Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — A woman was killed when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her home in Pomona Thursday night, trapping her underneath the vehicle.
The car careened into the home in the 1100 block of Colony Drive at about 9:20 p.m., according to Pomona police. The driver was speeding south on Hamilton Boulevard, lost control and slammed into the house.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived to find a woman who lives in the home trapped under the car.
Paramedics were unable to save her and she died at the scene, police said. Her name was not released.
The driver was detained and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said. It’s unclear at this time what charges the driver could face.
I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet connection and PC/Laptop. For more information visit……..Read More