SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported an additional eight coronavirus-related fatalities on Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,123.
Another 247 cases were also reported. So far, there have been 51,646 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Virus-related deaths have been on a downward trend over the past few weeks. Since Sunday, 30 deaths have been reported. Last week, the O.C. Health Care Agency reported 42 fatalities. The week before, 76 deaths were reported.
Hospitalizations increased from 198 on Thursday to 201 on Friday. The number of ICU patients remains at 64.
This week’s daily case count is 4.7 per 100,000 people. The seven-day rate of residents testing positive is at 3.9%.
As the county eyes the orange tier of the state’s monitoring system, it will have to maintain a daily new case rate per 100,000 of 1 to 3.9 and a positivity rate of 2 to 4.9%.
