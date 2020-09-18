LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Unemployment in Los Angeles County improved from July to August, but is still high because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 16.1% in August, down from 17.9% in July, according to figures released Friday by the Employment Development Department.
But even though unemployment improved over the summer, it remains well above the 4.3% rate from pre-coronavirus numbers in August 2019.
According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County decreased by 11,500 jobs between July and August to reach nearly 4.1 million. The leisure and hospitality sector led the way in job declines, dropping 11,800 positions.
Orange County’s seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, but the August jobless rate was 9.9%, down from 12.3% in July.
Across California, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 11.4% in August, down 13.5% in July. In August 2019, state unemployment was at 3.9%.
