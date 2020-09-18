LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday reported 1,281 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 22 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 258,516 cases and 6,330 deaths.

Of the 22 new deaths reported, eight people were over the age of 80, five were between the ages of 65 and 79, four were between the ages of 50 and 64 and one was between the ages of 30 and 49. Nineteen had underlying health conditions.

In total, 92% of those who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions, a number that health officials said has stayed relatively constant throughout the pandemic, though they continued to urge people to follow health guidance.

“Because COVID-19 can be deadly to anyone and is widespread in L.A. County, the guidance continues to be for everyone to avoid being exposed to the virus,” the department said in a statement. “Limit going out in public to what is essential, distance six feet away from others when out in public, wear a face covering, and wash hands frequently.”

Of the total deaths, health officials said nearly 480 have occurred among people without known underlying health conditions.

“I appreciate the diligent efforts everyone is making to slow the spread of COVID-19 and am grateful that daily hospitalizations and deaths have continued to decline,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “This decline didn’t happen by chance — this happened because individuals and businesses are doing their part to take those actions that reduce transmission. As we move into another weekend, we can’t let our guard down.”

As of Friday, 739 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized — 31% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a number that has continued a downward trend since mid-August.

With testing results available for more than 2,512,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 10%.