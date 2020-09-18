LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — FedEx says they are hiring for 1,500 jobs in Southern California in advance of the holiday season.
FedEx is adding more than 70,000 seasonal positions across the country in advance of what is expected to be a shipping-heavy holiday season. More than 1,500 of those positions will be at Los Angeles and Rialto-area facilities.
The open positions include package handlers, drivers and other support positions that have the potential to become full-time jobs as demand grows according to FedEx. The shipping giant says part-time, season positions will have access to benefits including vision and dental, medical coverage after completing an eligibility period, tuition assistance, and employee discounts.
There are no minimum education requirements to apply, but applicants must be 18 years old, and have two forms of valid ID.
To apply, go to careers.fedex.com.