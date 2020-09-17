LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Lori Loughlin will trade in her “Full House” for a stint in the big house in Victorville.
Loughlin, 56, will serve her two-month prison sentence at the federal correctional institution in Victorville for her role in the college admissions scandal, according to court papers. A judge signed off on the actress’ request to serve her time at the medium-security federal prison camp, according to a Sept. 9 order filed in Boston federal court.
Inmates at the Victorville prison camp are housed in “open bay” dormitories, two and four-person cubicles, and four-person rooms. Job positions involve driving, working in food and trash services, plumbing, painting, grounds keeping and education. The institution also operates an auto parts warehouse employing three-dozen female inmates providing inventory services, according to the camp’s website.
Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will serve his five-month sentence at the low-security federal prison for men at Lompoc in Santa Barbara County. Prosecutors said the evidence showed Giannulli, 57, was the more active participant in the scheme.
The couple pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to USC as crew team recruits despite neither girl never having played the sport. They have been ordered to self-surrender at their respective prisons on Nov. 19.
Loughlin has also been ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, while her husband’s ordered fine is $250,000. Both are being required to serve two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.
