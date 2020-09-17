Comments
SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department was called out late Thursday night for reports of a major party happening at a home in Sherman Oaks.
According to police, officers responded to the complaint at a home at the corner of Matilija Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard and issued a warning, though no arrests were made.
Sky 9 was overhead the party that showed an elaborate set up in the yard of a large home, complete with stage, dance floor and what appeared to be a large pop-up restaurant.
Citations have been issued to homes hosting large events in violation of state and local public health orders, and utilities have been shut off to at least one home.