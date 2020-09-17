LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 1,160 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 38 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 257,271 cases and 6,324 deaths.

As of Thursday, there were 780 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 31% of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Health officials reported that daily hospitalizations have returned to levels seen early in the pandemic.

Of the 38 new deaths reported today, 13 people who died were over the age of 80, 10 people were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and four people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Thirty-two people who died had underlying conditions.

With people staying inside due to poor air quality, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, reminded people to continue taking precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

“As many residents are spending more time indoors to avoid the poor air quality, I remind everyone to take precautions to minimize COVID-19 spread if you are indoors with others,” she said. “Please remember to distance from other people, wear a face covering, and wash your hands frequently and to clean high touch surfaces often if around others who are at high risk. It is important to continue to isolate from others if you are sick and to get tested for COVID-19 if you were exposed or have symptoms.”

Health officials also urged residents to get a flu shot to protect against the harmful effects of influenza as the season begins and keep people out of the hospital — conserving hospital resources as health care officials deal with both COVID-19 and the flu.