CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Police need the public’s help to track down two men who stole an ATM machine from a Culver City restaurant.
The theft happened Wednesday at Public School 310, 9411 Culver Blvd., near Main Street, Culver City police said in an Instagram post.
Two men apparently got into the restaurant through an unlocked rear door. Surveillance video shows them walking into the hallway where the ATM was located, next to the restaurant’s bathroom, before the masked man spray paints the lens of a surveillance camera.
With the surveillance camera lens painted over, the men removed the ATM machine and left the restaurant in an unknown direction, according to police. The amount of the money in the ATM was not known.
Both men were described as being white or Hispanic and between 20 and 30 years old. The first man was between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2 and wore a black hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves and black jeans. The second man was between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall, with a skinny build, and wore a medical face mask, a black Colorado Rockies baseball hat, a black and gray striped shirt and black jeans.
Anyone with information about the men or the theft can call Culver City’s detective bureau at (310) 253-6300.