LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Uber is expanding 911 integration with its app to the cities of Long Beach, Burbank, Torrance, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills.
Uber riders currently can use an emergency button in the app during a trip to give 911 dispatchers their real time location, car make and model, and license plate number. Uber says the integration of 911 in the app transmits that information automatically so it shows up on dispatchers’ computer screens, and does not need to be given verbally.
“Every second counts in an emergency, and we want to make sure our users get help quickly with accurate information if faced with an emergency situation,” Sachin Kansal, Uber’s safety products lead, said in a statement.
The emergency button was first launched in May 2018 in just a handful of cities, including Los Angeles. With the expansion, it now covers 60% of all Uber rides in the United States, according to Uber.