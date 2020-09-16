LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 215 newly confirmed cases and 11 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 56,201 cases and 1,136 deaths.
There were 155 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 47 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 51,372 people have recovered from the virus.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 274 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 51,252 cases and 838 deaths.
There were 186 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 63 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 46,397 people had recovered from the virus.
Ventura County health officials reported 149 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 11,842 cases and 141 deaths.
There were 48 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 6 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 10,860 people had recovered from the virus and 841 were under active quarantine.
As of Wednesday evening, 582,413 Riverside County residents, 554,613 San Bernardino County residents and 170,911 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.