NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) — A Newbury Park woman has been arrested on suspicion of falsely reporting her ex-boyfriend attacked her and threatened her with a knife and a firearm in separate incidents, when he was in Reno the entire time.

Emily Bolio, 23, faces charges of stalking, perjury, and reporting a false emergency that led to the arrest of a Reno, Nev. man she used to date.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned resident reported on Aug. 12 that Bolio might be the victim of a domestic violence crime. When deputies made contact with her, officials say she told them she had been battered and threatened with a knife by her ex-boyfriend who lives in Reno.

When detectives contacted her the next day, she reaffirmed her story and told them her ex-boyfriend was a parolee, was known to carry firearms, and threatened her with a firearm in the weeks prior, according to sheriff’s officials. She called the detectives several hours later, allegedly screaming that her ex-boyfriend was in her home trying to killer and trying to strangle her with a plastic bag, but ran away when a family member interrupted him. The report prompted a search of the area involving several patrol units, detectives, K-9 units and a helicopter.

Ventura County Superior Court issued an extraditable warrant for the ex-boyfriend’s arrest for attempted murder on Aug. 14. The ex-boyfriend was arrested by Reno police on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence the same day.

Bolio came under suspicion herself when detectives received information from people in Nevada and the Reno police that she may have fabricated the Newbury Park allegations. She is suspected of calling Reno police and reporting several “swatting-type” incidents and her ex-boyfriend’s home, and of creating fake Facebook profiles to post false sex crime allegations against him online, sheriff’s officials said.

At least one of the false emergency calls to Reno police was determined to have come from Ventura County.

The ex-boyfriend and her family received several threats of violence against them, some of which occurred while he was in custody at the Washoe County Jail on his Ventura County warrant, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities say video surveillance footage, cell phone data and other physical evidence showed the ex-boyfriend was not in California in August and did not commit any of the crimes that Bolio alleged. The arrest warrant has since been vacated, and the ex-boyfriend was released from custody.

Bolio, however, was arrested on Sept. 10 when she tried to get a restraining order against the ex-boyfriend using false information on court documents, sheriff’s officials said. She is being held on $110,000 bail and is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Sept. 24.

Bolio is also under investigation for crimes committed in Reno.