SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A man charged with sexually assaulting elderly patients at a Santa Monica care facility may be responsible for more crimes in the Los Angeles area, according to police.
Juan Victor Mendoza, 55, has been charged with four felony counts of sexual assault and is being held on $300,000, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s jail records. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5.
Police say Mendoza was first arrested for one sexual assault allegation on an elderly victim in 2019, but was shortly freed on bail. As the case proceeded through the courts, detectives learned of three more elderly victims who all claimed Mendoza had performed similar sexual acts with them, according to Santa Monica police.
Investigators believe Mendoza may be responsible for more crimes in the Los Angeles area. Anyone with information about this investigation can call Santa Monica police Detective Nicole Murphy at (310) 458-8941 or by email at Nicole.Murphy@smgov.net, Sgt. Artis Williams at (310) 458-8475, or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.