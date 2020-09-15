LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 220 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 55,986 cases and 1,125 deaths.
There were 155 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 49 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 51,032 people have recovered from the virus.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 269 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 50,978 cases and 835 deaths.
There were 183 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 65 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 45,986 people had recovered from the virus.
Ventura County health officials reported 10 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 11,693 cases and 138 deaths.
There were 53 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 11 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 10,789 people had recovered from the virus and 766 were under active quarantine.
As of Tuesday evening, 578,966 Riverside County residents, 551,650 San Bernardino County residents and 169,786 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.