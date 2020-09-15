LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County is now accepting applications for grants of up to $40,000 from licensed childcare providers struggling to keep their doors open.
The county has $5 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to give through 225 lottery-based grants, including 150 to family childcare homes and 75 to licensed childcare centers.
The COVID-19 CARES Act Childcare Provider Grant Program created by the Board of Supervisors recognizes that childcare providers play a key role as an essential industry and have been suffering due to the economic impact of the pandemic,” LACDA acting Director Emilio Salas said. “Many providers are unable to sustain operations with diminishing enrollment, and our hope is that this program will provide much needed economic assistance.”
The Childcare Provider Grant Program, which is operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority, is open to eligible operators countywide. However, operators in the city of Los Angeles – which has its own pool of federal grant funding — are not eligible.
Licensed centers will be eligible to receive $40,000, while family childcare homes will be eligible to receive $10,000. The childcare applicant must be in good standing with the Community Care Licensing Division and must submit documentation by noon on Sept. 25. Applications will be ranked via a lottery and applicants will be selected in the order ranked per lottery process, according to the LACDA.
Information on eligibility requirements, a video tutorial on how to complete the online application and the application portal can be found at childcaregrant.lacda.org.
