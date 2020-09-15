LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A former manager for the Los Angeles Police Academy’s gun store has been accused of stealing 21 guns.
Archi Duenas, 34, is charged with stealing 21 guns from the L.A. Police Revolver and Athletic Club in Elysian Park over a two-year period beginning in 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reported Tuesday.
He then sold the weapons, prosecutors allege.
The club is run by civilians but is mostly used by law enforcement officers, the DA’s office said.
He has been charged with one felony count each of theft of a firearm, grand theft by embezzlement and illegal possession of an assault weapon. He was also charged with 22 misdemeanor counts of unlawfully selling or transferring of a firearm.
Duenas was slated to be arraigned Tuesday. He faces a maximum sentence of 12 ½ years in prison.
The case is still being investigated by the LAPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.