LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 474 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 47 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 255,049 cases and 6,273 deaths.

The lower number of new cases was due, in part, to reduced testing as a result of the wildfire smoke and recent extreme weather, according to health officials who noted that testing capacity remained high and appointments were still available.

Of the 47 new deaths reported today, 18 people who died were over the age of 80 years old, 17 people were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, three people were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Of those whose deaths were reported Tuesday, 36 had underlying health conditions.

Overall, 92% of people who died from COVID-19 in L.A. County had underlying health conditions, though nearly 70% of the county’s cases have occurred in people under the age of 50.

“Younger people not only are the majority of individuals infected and infecting others, but also can experience devastating consequences themselves,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “Nearly 450 COVID-19 deaths have occurred among individuals under the age of 50 years old. This is why it is important for everyone, including younger residents to take precautions every time they leave their homes and to get tested if they have been exposed to the virus.”

With testing results available for more than 2,465,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 10%, though the daily and seven-day rolling average were continuing to decline.

As of Tuesday, there were 772 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized with 33% being treated in intensive care units.