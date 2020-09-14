Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was killed in a stabbing which occurred during a fight with his roommate at a home in Van Nuys late Sunday night.
The stabbing occurred during a small celebration at the home in the 13400 block of Valerio Street at about 10 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.
The stabbing took place inside a bedroom of the home. The victim died at the scene. He was not identified.
The suspect fled and remains at large.
The home had three or four bedrooms which were being rented to multiple tenants, police said.
It’s unclear what prompted the dispute that lead to the stabbing.