APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — There were hundreds, if not thousands, of people standing shoulder to shoulder bouncing to the beat of music at an apparent music festival held in Apple Valley Saturday night.

The crowded scene, shown in videos posted to social media, had the appearance of a large outdoor festival complete with lights, live bands and entertainment.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the event was held at a residential property on Jalama Road in Apple Valley and the owner was under investigation.

A spokesperson for County Supervisor Robert Lovingood confirmed that officials received a tip on Friday and deputies served the owner with a cease and desist order — but the weekend event went on in violation of both that order and state health guidelines that prohibit large gatherings of any kind.

In videos posted to social media, masks were scarce as confetti floated through the air and those in attendance danced the night away.

Though it was not clear who was behind the event, videos were posted to the Instagram account of a local off-roading group, Manguerones.

“The county has a lot of photos and videos of Saturday’s event,” David Wert, a spokesperson for the county, said. “County staff will examine them and determine what the next steps will be.”

Authorities said there was no application for a permit, which would have been required for the event to be held, and that an investigation was underway.