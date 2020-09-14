LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 693 newly confirmed cases and 15 additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 55,766 cases and 1,118 deaths.
There were 151 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 48 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 50,589 people have recovered from the virus.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 324 newly confirmed cases and 32 additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 50,709 cases and 832 deaths.
There were 190 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 66 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 45,601 people had recovered from the virus.
Ventura County health officials reported 201 newly confirmed coronavirus cases six additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 11,683 cases and 135 deaths.
There were 46 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 11 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 10,720 had recovered from the virus and 828 were under active quarantine.
As of Monday evening, 575,906 Riverside County residents, 548,799 San Bernardino County residents and 169,186 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME FOR USA ►Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here……………Read More