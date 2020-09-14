RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a gunman who opened fire at a bar in Riverside Sunday night, killing one man and possibly wounding a second.
The shooting occurred on the patio of Duke’s Bar and Grill at 3221 Iowa Ave. at about 10:15 p.m., according to Riverside police spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback.
Investigators learned that two men got into an argument on the patio of Duke’s, Railsback said. The suspect was then asked to leave the patio by bar security. He returned a few minutes later with a gun, opening fire.
The victim died at the scene. He was not identified.
A second person later checked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg he may have sustained during the shooting, Railsback said.
The suspect, meanwhile, fled and remains at large. It’s unclear if investigators have his name. No description of him was released.
The nature of the argument which prompted the shooting was not confirmed.