LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the Metro Red Line station in North Hollywood and holding her against her will may have more victims, according to Los Angeles police.
Cory Franklin, 33, was arrested July 17 at the station, at Lankershim Boulevard and Campo De Cahuenga.
Police say Franklin watched a 57-year-old woman walk into the station, then “immediately approached and sexually battered her.” When she tried to escape, police say Franklin held her against her will. When she was able to get free, police say Franklin followed her, blocked her path and sexually battered her a second time.
A witness to the assault yelled at Franklin, who stopped and was later taken into custody by North Hollywood-area officers, police said.
Franklin, who is being held on more than $1 million bail, is facing charges of kidnapping to commit rape, assault with intent to commit rape and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.
Anyone with information about Franklin or believes they are a victim can contact LAPD North Hollywood Sexual Assault Detective Salazar at (818) 754-8432.
