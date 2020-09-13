LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday said an unlawful assembly was declared for a group of protesters who have been demonstrating in the area since June 4th.
Deputies say the area had been taken over by both protesters and people experiencing homelessness who had placed tents and canopies in the playground, dog park and within the outskirts of an area designated as Block Four.
“Due to the deteriorated condition of the park, unsafe environment, crimes being committed in the park (illegal narcotic activity, vandalism and graffiti taking place throughout the park and restrooms, illegal camping activity and bonfires, the carrying and brandishing of weapons to include knives and other blunt style instruments, violations of various Los Angeles County code and penal code sections, and protesters refusing to leave upon verbal requests by both our sworn and private security guards), the protesters’ actions have been deemed as an unlawful assembly,” the County Services Bureau with the LASD said in a news release.
Officials said those experiencing homelessness have been provided with alternate housing and/or resources.
Officials added that Grand Park would remain closed as crews restored landscaping, renovated restroom facilities, removed graffiti and conducted other necessary maintenance in the area.