LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police and family members are hoping the public can help find 24-year-old Danielle Aviva Krieger, who went missing earlier this month.
According to police, Krieger was last seen leaving the Los Angeles home of a family member on Sept. 5 and may be in need of medical attention.
Krieger, who goes by the nicknames Dani or Aviva, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She is white with brown shoulder length curly hair and green eyes.
She has a long scar on the inside of her right forearm that goes from her wrist to the elbow and a small scar on her left cheek.
Anyone with information about Krieger’s whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department — Adult Missing Persons Unit at 877-275-5273.