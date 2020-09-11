REMEMBERING 9/11:Special Coverage On 19th Anniversary Of Terror Attacks
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police and family members are hoping the public can help find 24-year-old Danielle Aviva Krieger, who went missing earlier this month.

Danielle Aviva Krieger, 24, has been missing since Sept. 5. (Family photo)

According to police, Krieger was last seen leaving the Los Angeles home of a family member on Sept. 5 and may be in need of medical attention.

Krieger, who goes by the nicknames Dani or Aviva, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She is white with brown shoulder length curly hair and green eyes.

She has a long scar on the inside of her right forearm that goes from her wrist to the elbow and a small scar on her left cheek.

Anyone with information about Krieger’s whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department — Adult Missing Persons Unit at 877-275-5273.

