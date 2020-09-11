Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A shooting was reported on Friday afternoon in the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Police Department said the incident happened near West 50th Street and Hoover Street.
Paramedics took three people to a hospital, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
One of the patients was in critical condition and one in fair condition. The third victim’s condition was not immediately clear, the LAFD said.
As of 3 p.m., the suspect remained at large and had not yet been publicly identified.
