LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,115 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 43 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 252,066 cases and 6,171 deaths.

County health officials also reported three new cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — MIS-C — bringing the total number of cases in L.A. County to 34 children.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems, require hospitalization and be life threatening.

All 34 children with MIS-C in L.A. County were hospitalized and 45% of the children needing treatment in the intensive care unit, though there have been no local reported deaths from the illness.

Of the children diagnosed with MIS-C, 27% were under the age of 4, 38% were between the ages of 5 and 11 and 35% were between the ages of 12 and 20. Latinx children continue to make up the majority of cases — accounting for 71% of all reported L.A. County cases.

Health officials also reported that hospitalizations in the county were continuing to decline, with 889 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, 33% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Of the 43 new deaths reported Friday, 18 were over the age of 80, 12 were between the ages of 65 and 79, eight were between the ages of 50 and 64, one was between the ages of 30 and 49 and one person was between the ages of 18 and 29. Thirty people had underlying health conditions.

With testing results available for nearly 2,419,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 10%.