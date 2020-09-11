Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver was killed after careening into a utility pole in South Los Angeles early Friday morning, downing live wires and leaving hundreds of customers without power.
At around 3:20 a.m., a car slammed into a power pole in the 4100 block of South Western Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.
Responding L.A. Fire Department crews had to navigate around live wires to try and reach the driver, whose condition was not confirmed.
2,331 L.A. Department of Water and Power customers were left without electricity. Power was not expected to be restored until about 7:30 a.m.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash or how many people were in the vehicle.