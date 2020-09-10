LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s been three weeks since LAFD veteran firefighter Frank Aguilar went missing in Mexico, and his family is still searching for answers.

“We just got to my dad’s Rancho house…” his daughter, Bella, said. “It’s heartbreaking. We miss him so much.”

Bella said she and her family have been working nonstop to try to get information on her father’s whereabouts. On Aug. 20, Frank Aguilar went missing after traveling to his condo in Rosarito, Mexico.

After not hearing from him for a few days, his brother and cousin went to check on him and found his condo in disarray. They said his two vehicles and laptop were missing, as well.

Mexican authorities said that Aguilar is likely a victim of violent kidnapping.

“It’s very disheartening to hear this information from Mexican authorities,” Bella said. “We’re heartbroken.” More information on the events leading up to Aguilar’s disappearance has surfaced, leaving the family even more concerned. Mexican media reported that authorities said Aguilar was seen in a bar with the people who may be responsible for his disappearance.

“We had not known about the people at the bar, whether they were the last people he had seen,” his daughter said. When the entire family decided to travel to the condo to look for information, Bella said they also found a bloddy T-shirt nearby.

“It was a Huntington Beach Fire Department T-shirt, [and] the sleeves were cut-off,” she said. “They had confirmed that the DNA was human blood, but we have not been asked to test for DNA to see if that was my dad’s. To my knowledge, he’s never had a t-shirt like that.” Bella said her family is frustrated that they’re getting information through the media and not from Mexican authorities. The family doesn’t know who would want to harm Aguilar because he is well-known and well-loved in Rosarito. The FBI is assisting investigators in Mexico with Aguilar’s case.

“Any help we can get as possible, we’re very grateful for all the help,” Bella said. “No matter where he is, we’ll find him no matter what and we just want him to know that we love him very much.” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has also offered resources to help in the investigation. The family is hoping to get the state’s help as well.