LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 133 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 54,868 cases and 1,094 deaths.
There were 189 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 57 who were being treated in intensive care units. Health officials also reported that 49,176 people had recovered from the virus.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 301 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and five new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 50,210 cases and 796 deaths.
There were 214 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday — the date of the county’s last update —with 84 being treated in intensive care units. Health officials also reported 44,675 people had recovered from the illness.
Ventura County health officials reported 97 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and three new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 11,373 cases and 129 deaths.
There were 61 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, including 11 who were being treated in intensive care units. Health officials reported 10,472 had recovered from the illness.
As of Thursday evening, 559,289 Riverside County residents, 531,886 San Bernardino County residents and 164,881 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
