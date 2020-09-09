LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed when a suspected drunk driver slammed into their car during a pursuit Monday night in Lancaster.
The collision took place at around 9:46 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 10th Street West.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were pursuing a Ram 1500 pickup truck whose driver appeared to be drunk.
The Ram drove through a stop sign and slammed into the victim’s Dodge Avenger.
The pregnant woman was rushed to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she and her unborn child both died of their injuries, the sheriff’s department said. Her name was not released.
The suspect ran from the scene. It’s unclear if he has been identified or caught as of Wednesday.
The crash, meanwhile, also knocked out power to the intersection.