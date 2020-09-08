LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the Labor Day weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 585 newly confirmed cases and eight additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 54,572 confirmed cases and 1,075 deaths. There were 48,118 reported recoveries.
Officials said 175 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, with 60 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 296 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 11,239 cases and 123 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 10,265 had recovered and 851 were active.
Officials said 59 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, with 12 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 553,128 Riverside County residents and 163,050 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.