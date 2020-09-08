BEAT THE HEAT:List Of Southern California Cooling Centers
By CBSLA Staff
DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Rapper Travis Scott stopped by a McDonald’s in Downey Tuesday to celebrate the launch of his collaboration with the fast food restaurant chain.

Videos posted to social media show the entertainer pulling up to the restaurant in a red Lamborghini as fans surrounded the car before he got out and gave what appeared to be an impromptu performance.

The 28-year-old collaborated with the chain to introduce the Cactus Jack’s combo meal, which includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese topped with bacon and lettuce, medium fries with barbecue dipping sauce and a Sprite.

