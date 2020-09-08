DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Rapper Travis Scott stopped by a McDonald’s in Downey Tuesday to celebrate the launch of his collaboration with the fast food restaurant chain.
Travis Scott really pulled up in #Downey pic.twitter.com/HMHkiJoCel
— Alejandra Stephanie Ramirez (@ASRamirez22) September 8, 2020
Videos posted to social media show the entertainer pulling up to the restaurant in a red Lamborghini as fans surrounded the car before he got out and gave what appeared to be an impromptu performance.
travis scott in downey was probs the craziest thing pic.twitter.com/K3jS8W5FcB
— a(◠‿◠✿) (@medinaastrid24) September 8, 2020
The 28-year-old collaborated with the chain to introduce the Cactus Jack’s combo meal, which includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese topped with bacon and lettuce, medium fries with barbecue dipping sauce and a Sprite.
CACTUS JACK FOR MCDONALD’S https://t.co/48HdxmgwO4 pic.twitter.com/ke0a7U9g4n
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 3, 2020