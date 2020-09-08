SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Tuesday moved from the state’s purple to red tier, allowing many businesses and churches to reopen at a reduced capacity.

“As we move into the state’s less stringent ‘red tier’ designation, the restrictions on our business sectors will be significantly relaxed,” Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District, said. “With our continued hard work, I am confident that we will continue trending in the right direction and move into the orange tier in the not too distant future.”

Dr. Clayton Chau, the county’s chief health officer and director of the Orange County Health Care Agency, issued a new health order spelling out the details of how businesses can reopen.

Under the new guidance, move theaters, restaurants and places of worship can begin operating indoors with modifications and a capacity of 25% or 100 people, whichever is less.

Shopping centers and retail stores can reopen, though capacity must be limited to 50% and common areas in malls must remain closed. Hair salons and personal care services can reopen indoors with modifications, and gyms and fitness facilities can reopen indoors with modifications and capacity limited to 10%.

“We knew we had already met those metrics,” Lisa Bartlett, Orange County supervisor, said ahead of the announcement.

The supervisor added that she spent time over the holiday weekend helping businesses prepare for reopening.

“I contacted a lot of businesses over Labor Day weekend to get them prepared to rehire staff and getting tables sanitized and (personal protective equipment) in place to pull the trigger when we open today in the red tier,” she said.

Bartlett said she saw people complying with state guidelines for social distancing and face covering usage over the long weekend.

“We had a lot of people out and about over Labor Day weekend, but I did see a lot of compliance with the state public health guidelines, so that was reassuring,” Bartlett said.

Orange County CEO Frank Kim said he saw much of the same, even at beaches where people flocked in the wake of dangerously high temperatures.

“I did drive by the beaches to see how they were doing and while it did look like a lot of beaches were being utilized, I did see people placing their towels and sun coverings six feet apart, so I thought residents and beach users were using good behavior,” Kim said. “I’m not expecting to see a big bump up in terms of (coronavirus) cases.”

Orange County reported 113 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 49,845 cases and 1,053 deaths.

