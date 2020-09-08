Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont and Gage avenues in the Vermont-Slauson area. The intersection was closed during the investigation.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, crashed his vehicle into a pole as a result of the shooting. He died while en route to a local hospital, officials said.
Police did not immediately release a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.
