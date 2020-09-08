BEAT THE HEAT:List Of Southern California Cooling Centers
By CBSLA Staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont and Gage avenues in the Vermont-Slauson area. The intersection was closed during the investigation.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, crashed his vehicle into a pole as a result of the shooting. He died while en route to a local hospital, officials said.

Police did not immediately release a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

  1. AngelaAHenderson says:
    September 8, 2020 at 5:48 pm

