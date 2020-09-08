LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Kardashian clan is ending the 14-year run of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to `Keeping Up With the Kardashians,”‘ Kim Kardashian posted on her social media accounts Tuesday.
❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/PaAF4hgmU5
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 8, 2020
“After what will be 14 years, 20 season, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears and the many relationships and children,” she wrote. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”
She thanked executive producer Ryan Seacrest “for believing in us,” as well as the E! cable network and the Bunim/Murray production company.
“Without `Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Kardashian wrote. “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”
The final season of the show will air early next year.
