AGUANGA (CBSLA) – Seven people were found shot and killed at an illegal marijuana grow in the Riverside County community of Aguanga in the early morning hours of Labor Day.
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the victims after being called to a property in the 45000 block of Highway 371 at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Six people died at the scene from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s department reports. The seventh victim, a woman, was rushed to a hospital where she also died from her wounds, RCSD said.
None of the victims were immediately identified.
More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of marijuana plants were discovered at the property, the sheriff’s department reports. Investigators concluded that the home was being used as an illegal marijuana operation.
No one has been arrested. It’s unclear how many suspects may have been involved or what the motive may have been.