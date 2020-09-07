SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Monday reported 133 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 49,691 cases and 765 deaths.
Of those who have died from the illness, 443 were over the age of 70, 155 were between the ages of 60 and 69, 95 were between the ages of 50 and 59, 37 were between the ages of 40 and 49, 26 were between the ages of 30 and 39 and four were between the ages of 20 and 29.
As of Wednesday, the county’s most recent update, 264 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized with 92 being treated in intensive care units — down drastically from a high of 638 hospitalized patients and 197 ICU patients reported in late July.
Health officials also reported an estimated 43,581 people had recovered from the illness as of Monday.
With testing results available for 523,043 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was 9.5%.