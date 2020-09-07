LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old man who allegedly abducted his 6-year-old son during a supervised visitation set up by the child’s grandfather, who has full custody of the boy.

On Sunday, Sept. 6 around 4:00 p.m., 6-year-old Chance Dorsett’s father Rodney Dorsett Jr. met with the boy’s grandfather Rodney Dorsett Sr., who has full custody of Chance, at a nearby market located at Redondo and Washington Boulevard.

Rodney Dorsett Sr. allowed his son to take Chance and spend time with him.

After hours went by and Chance was not returned, this grandfather made numerous attempts to contact Dorsett Jr. via cell phone but he failed to answer his phone or return any calls.

Dorsett Sr. then contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for assistance in locating him.

Dorsett Jr. is believed to be traveling by bus and has family in Texas and might be heading in that direction.

Chance is described as a Black male, with brown eyes, black hair, weight approximately 90 pounds and is 5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt with tan polka dots and tan shorts.

The suspect, 25-year-old Rodney Dorsett Jr., is described as a Black male, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’09” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call LAPD, Wilshire Division at 213-473- 0467 or 213-922-8205.