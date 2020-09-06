YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — Firefighters on Sunday continued to battle intense flames in the Yucaipa area as a 2,727-acre brush fire continues to burn amid extreme weather conditions.
The El Dorado fire erupted around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at El Dorado Ranch Park, and by afternoon, had spurred the evacuation of about 3,000 residents. The fire remained at 5 percent containment.
An evacuation center has been established at a Red Cross reception site located at the Yucaipa Community Center at 34900 Oak Glen Road in Yucaipa, 92399.
The following areas remain under evacuation: Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and a portion of North Bench Yucaipa (east of Jefferson St., North of Oak Glen Rd., south of Yucaipa Ridge and west of the community of Oak Glen).
An evacuation warning remains in effect for North Bench Yucaipa (west of Jefferson Street north of Oak Glen Road, east of Bryant Street, south of the Yucaipa Ridge).
The fire also prompted road closures which include Highway 38 at Bryant Street in Yucaipa and the community of Angelus Oaks. In addition, Oak Glen Road between Pine Bench Road and Cherry Croft Drive are also subject to closures.
There have been no reports of structures burned, nor injuries sustained.
The cause of the fire is unknown.