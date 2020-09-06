LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Red flag warnings remain in effect this weekend across parts of Southern California as a result of this historic heat wave.
The National Weather Service says warnings were in place for the Los Angeles and Ventura counties mountains through 6 p.m. Sunday, and the Santa Barbara County mountains and south coast through 10 p.m. Monday.
Forecasters with the NWS said Sunday was expected to be the hottest day of the current heat wave with anticipated all-time record high temperatures in some areas.
To that end, “the very hot and unstable conditions will bring a significant threat of large plume dominated fires,” the NWS said in an advisory. In addition, the NWS says winds across Santa Barbara County to the Los Angeles and the Ventura County mountains may bring critical fire weather conditions.
“The critically dry fuels will result in a greater threat of fire ignitions as well as rapid fire growth,” the NWS said.
Temperatures were expected to begin to cool later this week.