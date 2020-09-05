Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tattoo ink may leave its mark in the detection of cancer.
Researchers at the University of Southern California discovered that certain elements in tattoo ink and food dyes can illuminate cancers when they are attached to nanoparticles.
Such would help doctors tell the difference between cancer cells and normal cells.
But researchers warn, unless MRIs and CT scans are improved to pick up those illuminated cells, detecting them will be a challenge.
The findings are published in Biomaterials Science, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.
For the life of me, cannot understand the craze for ink these days.