YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — A brush fire developed Saturday in Yucaipa, quickly growing to 1,000 acres and sending a large plume of smoke into the sky.
Dubbed the El Dorado fire, the blaze erupted around 10:30 a.m. at El Dorado Ranch Park and prompted the evacuation of the following areas by late afternoon:
• Oak Glen
• Mountain Home Village
• Forest Falls
• Eastern areas of Yucaipa
Yucaipa residents East of Jefferson Street from Oak Glen Rd to Yucaipa Ridge
In addition, an evacuation warning was in place for the north bench of Yucaipa. Road closures were also in place for Highway 38 at Bryant and Oak Glen Road between Wildwood Canyon Road and Casablanca Avenue. The San Gorgonio Wilderness trails and trailheads, Vivian Creek, Momyer, San Bernardino Peak have been closed, as well as the picnic areas of Falls and Thurman Flats and the Mill Creek drainage and off-trail areas of the San Gorgonio Wilderness south of the San Bernardino Peak ridge.
The fire erupted around 10:30 a.m. and had a dangerous rate of spread, according to firefighters. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
